05/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Sharp increase in Limerick-registered domain names

Sharp increase in Limerick-registered domain names

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Nearly 1,000 new .ie domains were registered in Limerick in the first half of 2021, new data has revealed. The figure represents a 5.8% increase on the same period in 2020. 

According to the latest .IE Domain Profile Report, a total of 6,831 new .ie domains were registered in Munster in the first half of the year - representing a 8.4% increase on the same period in 2020. 

A total of 932 new website address were registered in Limerick.

“A website and e-commerce functionality mean SMEs can adapt quickly to changing economic circumstances and remain open to customers even if their physical premises are closed,’ said David Curtin, Chief Executive of .IE, which manages Ireland’s country domain name.

Overall, there was an increase of 64% in the number of new .ie web addresses with ‘outdoor summer’-related keywords in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Web addresses containing the word ‘pool’ increased by 187.5%, ‘barbecue’ by 100%, and ‘tent’ by 55.6%, among other outdoor activities and hospitality products.

Explicitly pandemic-related keywords, such as Covid, sanitiser and vaccine decreased by 76.4% while general health-related keywords, such as doctor, pharmacy, wellness, and fitness increased by 18.8%.

Dismay as plan for 18-metre mast at main street of Limerick village is approved

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group