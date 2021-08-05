Sharp increase in Limerick-registered domain names

Nearly 1,000 new .ie domains were registered in Limerick in the first half of 2021, new data has revealed. The figure represents a 5.8% increase on the same period in 2020.

According to the latest .IE Domain Profile Report, a total of 6,831 new .ie domains were registered in Munster in the first half of the year - representing a 8.4% increase on the same period in 2020.

A total of 932 new website address were registered in Limerick.

“A website and e-commerce functionality mean SMEs can adapt quickly to changing economic circumstances and remain open to customers even if their physical premises are closed,’ said David Curtin, Chief Executive of .IE, which manages Ireland’s country domain name.

Overall, there was an increase of 64% in the number of new .ie web addresses with ‘outdoor summer’-related keywords in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Web addresses containing the word ‘pool’ increased by 187.5%, ‘barbecue’ by 100%, and ‘tent’ by 55.6%, among other outdoor activities and hospitality products.

Explicitly pandemic-related keywords, such as Covid, sanitiser and vaccine decreased by 76.4% while general health-related keywords, such as doctor, pharmacy, wellness, and fitness increased by 18.8%.