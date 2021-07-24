BREAKING: Fire service tackle flooding in Limerick housing estate overnight

The flooding outside a home in Rhebogue Meadows
EMERGENCY services attended the scene of extensive flooding overnight after a water mains burst in a city housing estate.
Three units of Limerick Fire Service spent two hours at the scene in Rhebogue Meadows off Dublin Road.
Personnel from Irish Water and the local authority also responded after the alarm was raised at around 3am.
"Three units of the service attended. They responded at 3am and were on site for around two hours," said a spokesperson for the fire service.
