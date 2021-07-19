Ryanair announce new sunshine service from Shannon Airport

LOCAL sun-worshippers have received a boost after Ryanair added a new service from Shannon to Gran Canaria.

At present, it’s actually warmer in Limerick then it is in the Spanish resort, with the temperature locally one degree hotter at 27 degrees.

But the budget airline will be kicking off its new route from Shannon from Saturday, August 7, operating once a week until the end of October.

It’s the third new service announcement for the local airport.

Shannon group chief executive Mary Considine said: “As we rebuild from the devastation of the pandemic this is a positive announcement for the region. Ryanair is a valued airline partner of Shannon and this latest announcement, following on from the new Corfu and Turin services, is great news.”

“We have been working closely with Ryanair as we look to an anticipated recovery in demand on foot of the rollout of the EU Digital Covid Certificates and the acceleration of the vaccination programme across Europe. These new services are part of Ryanair’s commitment to reopen its Shannon base which is very welcome,” she added.

On top of the new routes, Ryanair also serves Manchester and London in Britain, Barcelona, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Alicante and Malaga in Spain, Kanuas in Lithuania, and Faro in Portugal.

Polish services go to Krakow, Wroclaw and its capital Warsaw. While there is a Greek sunshine service to Corfu.

This all comes as Shannon re-opens to non-essential travel again in line with government guidance.