Busy times ahead for Shannon Airport as 'non-essential travel resumes'

SHANNON Airport is expected to be busy today, as non-essential travel resumes for the first time in 16 months. It comes as Ireland rolls out the EU Digital Covid Certificate.
It means people can travel, without quarantine, within the European Union, as well as some third-party nations if they’re fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from Covid, or have a negative PCR test in the past 72 hours.
Aer Lingus and Ryanair have both ramped up their schedules as a result of expected higher demand.
