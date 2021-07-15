No ‘margin of error’ as speeding cases are dismissed at Limerick court hearing

TWO drivers had charges of speeding dismissed at Newcastle West court where the judge raised the issue of “margin of error” in relation to the speed clocked.

In the first incident, a Go-Safe operator told the court that a female driver was detected driving at 109kph in a 100kph zone at Coolrahnee, Askeaton in September, last year.

“What is the margin of error?,” Judge Colm Roberts asked.

“We don’t know that,” the operator replied,

“Some of your colleagues do,” the judge responded. “It is on the verge of the margin of error.” Saying that the margin was “near nine”, he dismissed the case.

Shortly afterwards, evidence was given that a male driver was caught speeding at 60kph in a 50kph zone at Abbeyfeale East last November.

Asked by the judge about the margin of error, the operator said: “I don’t think I am supposed to say.”

“A colleague did in another court, and I never saw so many solicitors’ eyes light up,” Judge Roberts said.

“I am told not to,” the operator replied.

“I can ask you and I am the judge,” Judge Roberts said. “If it is within the margin of error I have to throw it out.”

There was no further answer from the operator and the judge proceeded to dismissed the case before the court.