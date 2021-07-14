Ticket frenzy in Limerick ahead of Munster final

AS LIMERICK’S hurlers try to emulate Mick Mackey and the great teams of the 1930s, who won four Munster finals in-a-row, the Leader headed to the home of the great man to gauge the mood.

The boys and girls attending the superbly run Ahane GAA Cúl Camp were in confident form ahead of the clash with Tipperary at 4.15pm on Sunday.

GAA rivalries always burn deepest where counties collide and there were a few blue and gold jerseys on display as their wearers hope Tipperary spoil Limerick’s three-in-a-row!

But the most important thing of all was to see the happy smiling faces of boys and girls after all the disruption Covid has caused in their young lives.

You can forget the Euros – the hottest ticket in town is for the Munster final. There has been another increase in attendance with 7,000 supporters being allowed into Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Limerick clubs got their allocations via the online GAA portal on Tuesday. It is expected that each club will get close to double their allocation of the semi- final.

There will be no public sale of tickets and similar to the semi-final against Cork, most clubs are to host draws for fully paid up club members. Best of luck in getting one!