Ticket frenzy in Limerick ahead of Munster final

Clash of the ash: Tom Lynch, Evan O'Connell, Hugh Bourke cheer on Limerick at the Ahane GAA Cúl Camp | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
AS LIMERICK’S hurlers try to emulate Mick Mackey and the great teams of the 1930s, who won four Munster finals in-a-row, the Leader headed to the home of the great man to gauge the mood.
The boys and girls attending the superbly run Ahane GAA Cúl Camp were in confident form ahead of the clash with Tipperary at 4.15pm on Sunday.
GAA rivalries always burn deepest where counties collide and there were a few blue and gold jerseys on display as their wearers hope Tipperary spoil Limerick’s three-in-a-row!
But the most important thing of all was to see the happy smiling faces of boys and girls after all the disruption Covid has caused in their young lives.
You can forget the Euros – the hottest ticket in town is for the Munster final. There has been another increase in attendance with 7,000 supporters being allowed into Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Limerick clubs got their allocations via the online GAA portal on Tuesday. It is expected that each club will get close to double their allocation of the semi- final.
There will be no public sale of tickets and similar to the semi-final against Cork, most clubs are to host draws for fully paid up club members. Best of luck in getting one!
More News
Clash of the ash: Tom Lynch, Evan O'Connell, Hugh Bourke cheer on Limerick at the Ahane GAA Cúl Camp | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Former councillor John Loftus intends to enter Daphne, a Staffordshire bull terrier he rescued, into the mayoral election
The final plan will replace the current City and County development plans | PICTURE: Garda Air Support Unit
Pat and Joe Fitzgerald celebrate Luke Shaw scoring early on – that was as good as it got for England | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.