New Limerick mayor urges appointment of Shannon chair

THE newly-elected mayor of Limerick Daniel Butler has urged government to appoint a new chairperson of the Shannon Group immediately.

The group, which comprises of Shannon Airport, Shannon Heritage, Shannon Commercial Properties and Shannon IASC has been without a chair for 11 months following Rose Hynes’s departure from the role in August 2020.

Aaron Forde had been appointed to the position, but this was cancelled hours later over disparaging remarks he made about the Traveller community, something which the first citizen described as an “unfortunate debacle”.

Mayor Butler said: “It is almost a year now since Rose Hynes stepped down as chair of the Shannon Group, and it is crucial the government acts immediately. The Shannon Group is a key organisation for the entire region. The aviation sector has been decimated due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we need someone who is visionary and innovative to take the helm of the Shannon Group to help rebuild the sector in the mid-west.”

He has called on the Transport Minister to act straight away to ensure the region can plan for the future with clear objectives and goals.

“The Shannon Group is already undergoing some major changes, with King John’s Castle and its other Shannon Heritage sites currently under its remit in the process of being transferred the local authorities. Now is the time for the government to act,” he concluded.