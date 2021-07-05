'Donate a slate' to keep popular Limerick rowing club dry

Work taking place on the roof of the Shannon Rowing Club

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A POPULAR Limerick rowing club has launched a unique fundraiser to help repair its ageing roof.

Members of the Shannon Rowing Club, located at Sarsfield Bridge, are seeking financial donations as they bid to raise at least €15,000 for the vital overhaul.

Club captain Sean Murphy said: “The building is over 120 years old, and we have been doing a huge programme of renovating the interiors ourselves. But we saw water coming in from the roof, and it’s gotten progressively worse to the point where we’re putting buckets about the place. It’s in a terrible state.”

Although they have been seeking support with the local authority, time is of the essence after their contractor said immediate work is needed on roof.

Struggling to get money from other sources, it is this which saw the club start the fundraiser – with an initial target of €15,000 to re-tile the roof on the side facing the River Shannon.

They are seeking donations from members of the public as a result.

For a suggested donation of €25 for each new slate, anyone contributing can request a certificate of donation, with their name recorded in a book of donations at the entrance of the club.

Founded in 1866, the clubhouse was completed in 1904.

Sean has praised the amazing support received from people across the city, including the donation of paint and materials to help in the clubhouse’s revamp.

“The response has been really good. We launched the fundraiser on Friday, and we’ve been surprised at the positive feedback we’ve got. I think people see this beautiful building and just love it,” he said.

To donate, please visit click here.

