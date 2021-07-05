Limerick business closes following Covid complaints

GARDAI attended a non-retail business in Limerick on Sunday following a number of complaints from members of the public.

A garda spokesperson said they received reports that Covid-19 regulations / guidelines were not being adhered to at the business premises .

"Gardaí attended and spoke with the owner in line with the approach of the Four Es which will see gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce. Following this engagement the business premises closed," said the garda spokesperson.

A video of the visit from gardaí has been published on social media with a number of people expressing their disappointment that the business closed.

The Leader has been in contact with the business in question who have declined to comment.

The garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána continues to engage with businesses to check and ensure compliance with Public Health Regulations. It is the responsibility of each business operator to ensure that they are operating in compliance with the current Public Health Regulations."

The spokesperson pointed to a regulation under the Health Act which applies to bowling alleys, amusement arcades, soft play areas and other indoor children’s play areas.

"The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives," said the garda spokesperson.