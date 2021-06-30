Bishops ask Limerick parishes to defer Communions and Confirmations

THE ARCHBISHOP of Cashel & Emly and the Bishop of Limerick have both asked parishes to further defer Holy Communions and Confirmations due to start from July 5.

Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has written to parishes to advise that, further to a communication from the Taoiseach’s department this Wednesday afternoon, First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies are to be deferred until further notice and no ceremonies should be rescheduled until public health advice allows.

In a letter addressing parents and children, teachers and priests, Bishop Leahy said it is with great regret that, following both the email from the Taoiseach’s department today and last week’s recommendation from the HSE, it is necessary to defer First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies until further notice.

"Due to the uncertainty at the moment regarding the impact of the Delta variant, we have been strongly advised that no ceremonies should be rescheduled until public health advice allows,” Bishop Leahy wrote in the letter.

"I deeply regret that we are in this position again of having to defer these special celebrations that you all had committed to and were so looking forward to. Your preparations still stand.

"However, I appreciate this is a huge disappointment to all concerned and I would dearly wish if circumstances were different. It is not something we anticipated a number of weeks back when we were requested to defer until after the anticipated post July 5 lifting of restrictions.

"But given that the Taoiseach’s request, based on public health advice, has come so quickly following last week’s recommendation from the HSE in the Mid-West, it is clear that there is really no choice but to take this on board."

Bishop Leahy acknowledged the huge inconvenience and disappointment this will be to families.

"I also regret the timing and that families have only a matter of days to react ahead of the first scheduled ceremonies next week. While this is very difficult for people to take, we should not ignore warnings given about the substantial threat from the Delta variant and subsequent advice from the Taoiseach’s department relating to this.

"If anything, this latest Covid-19 set-back is reminding us all again of our vulnerability. Covid has, indeed, reminded us of many things but, above all, our need to do whatever we can to protect the vulnerable in society. So, it is with a heavy heart that I ask you to accede to the Government’s strong advice to defer," he concluded.

Archbishop of Cashel & Emly Kieran O'Reilly also wrote to priests, parents and principals. Much of east and south east Limerick is Cashel & Emly.

"I write this letter in the light of the most recent statement from the government and the public health authorities today, Wednesday, June 30," wrote Archbishop O'Reilly.

He quoted from the government website: "From July 5, it is advised that religious ceremonies such as Baptisms, First Holy Communions, and Confirmations should not take place at this time. Further advice will follow on resumption of these ceremonies when it is safe to do so."

Archbishop O'Reilly said he had hoped that at the beginning of the month of July, Confirmation and First Holy Communion ceremonies could take place.

"However, in the light of the above statement from the government I now ask that all ceremonies be deferred until it is safe to hold them.

"I am disappointed to have to convey this decision to you as I know it impacts on many throughout the archdiocese especially the young members of our church communities preparing for the sacraments, their parents, families and the school personnel.

"In the interest of the well-being of our communities and society I ask you to abide by the advice we have received," concluded Archbishop O'Reilly.

A furious school principal told the Leader this Wednesday that "this is the fourth time we have had to change Holy Communion and Confirmation dates."

"Parents are fuming - it's on and off, on and off," they said.

The Limerick principal said the summer time is the best time to have them because the children are off school.

"If we have them in September it will be on Saturdays and if they have parties at home and there is Covid then it will be brought to school on the Monday morning.

"And what guarantees that we will have a better Covid situation in September?" asked the principal.

They lashed out at the fact 2,500 can attend the Limerick and Cork match but "there was no consideration given to having First Communions and Confirmations outdoors like we did with graduation ceremonies".

"There has been no consultation whatsoever. Some parents have already bought outfits and by the time these sacraments are held they could be grown out of their clothes - money gone down the drain in these hard pressed times," said the principal.