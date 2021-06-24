Bishop of Limerick issues update following request to defer First Holy Communions and Confirmations

THE Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has confirmed the Diocese of Limerick has passed on recommendations from the Department of Public Health Mid West for the postponement of First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies until September.

“We have acknowledged the public health concerns of the HSE and passed on its recommendation to all our parishes,” said Bishop Leahy in a brief statement.

“Many of the of parishes at this moment are proceeding with their planned First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies, a small number are postponing and a decision has yet to be made by others," he said.

Bishop Leahy, who has formally responded to Public Health Mid West, added the recommendation came as a surprise to many given recent reports that Covid-19 numbers in the Mid West have returned to a relatively low level following the recent surge in cases in Limerick.

“While many parishes are choosing to proceed following this recommendation, there will, nevertheless, be full application in our churches of the protocols and guidelines that have been acknowledged by HSE as in accordance with public health advice. Additionally, in relation to parishes that are proceeding, we have also not alone made the HSE recommendation known to them but parents with concerns about this will have the option of celebrating the sacrament in the autumn," he stated.

“We appreciate, as outlined by the HSE, that their concerns are predominantly in relation to gatherings and parties that will happen away from the Church ceremony and we would urge the public to heed HSE guidelines in relation to these,” he added.