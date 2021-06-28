Update issued on Limerick bus service improvements

The 303 bus bound for the southside in the city centre
COUNCIL has said an upgrade to a bus service on the southside will not take place until road improvements are made.
At this month's metropolitan meeting, the district's new leader, Cllr Catherine Slattery sought an update on her call to service Glasgow Park and Flanker Court with a bus service.
She had received unanimous support in February to contact the National Transport Authority and Bus Eireann to extend the 303 service to Glasgow Park and Flanker Court.
This month, she asked whether the council had done this.
In a written answer, Brian Kennedy wrote the current arrangement of the 303, which serves Roxboro Road, Carew Park, O'Malley Park and Southill will remain in place until a turning facility is implemented along the Kilmallock Road.
As a result of this, he added, the current service to the Georgian Village which is just four services a day will not be reviewed until this time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.