Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick announces his retirement

THE Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick, Killaloe and Ardfert, Dr Kenneth Kearon is to retire this autumn.

Bishop Kearon will step down in October, and a warm tribute has been paid from the Catholic Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy.​

He said that Bishop Kearon had served many people, not only in Ireland but across the world when he was secretary general of the Anglican Communion.

“I have greatly admired Bishop Kenneth’s wise, astute and effective leadership since his consecration as Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe in 2015. It has been a joy for me to renew our acquaintance as I had worked previously with Bishop Kenneth when he was the director of the Irish School of Ecumenics,” he said.

“I will miss him. We have enjoyed a personally warm relationship, keeping in regular contact, praying together, chatting about aspects of contemporary ministry, issuing common messages and taking part in events and ceremonies, radio interviews and St. Patrick’s Day parades,” added Bishop Leahy.

He said one particular highlight which stands out was the hosting of the Church of Ireland synod by his counterpart.