Limerick home sold for €237k; knocked; rebuilt; and bought for €630k

A NEW North Circular Road home selling for €630,000 in a week is yet another demonstration of the strength of the property market in Limerick but “Carmel” has a back-story.

After the Leader spotted on the Property Price Register that Carmel, 8 Clanmaurice Avenue, North Circular Road had made that price, a Google search revealed two vastly different houses.

A search on the Property Price Register website showed that Carmel sold for €237,000 in early 2018.

In its description, de Courcy Estate Agents said: “This conveniently-located detached home is in need of refurbishment and modernisation and offers a unique opportunity for the discerning purchaser to create a wonderful family home.” Their words were prophetic as a wonderful family home was created but from scratch.

Tom Crosse, GVM Group Property Director, as the selling agent of the 2021 version of Carmel takes up the story, when contacted by the Leader.

He said it was bought by a couple in 2018 as a house to retire in to.

“They were going to refurbish it but then decided against refurbishing it and rebuilt it instead,” said Mr Crosse.

From the dust of the old Carmel came a new BER A rated “stunning four-bedroom two-storey detached residence completed to the very highest standards offering bright spacious and very well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and located in arguably Limerick’s most sought after location”.

In short, Carmel has had the makeover of all makeovers. There is even an outside office to attract those planning on working from home in the future.

The guide on MyHome.ie was for around €595,000 but it made €630,000, according to the Property Price Register.

“I sold it in a week. There were three bidders. The vendors are very pleased. They did a superb job on it,” said Mr Crosse.

Making his job very easy was the state-of-the-art kitchen; walled in rear garden; Stira to floored attic area for even more space and many other features.

Of course the North Circular Road has always been one of, if not the most, desirable locations to live in the city.