Concern over high number of vehicles breaking the speed limit on Limerick road

ALMOST one in five vehicles surveyed by Limerick City and County Council broke the 50 kph speed limit on the Rosbrien Road.

Figures presented to councillors at the metropolitan district meeting revealed that on a study, some 17.05% of the 7,737 vehicles notified were observed breaking the speed limit, equating to roughly 1,320.

The survey took place from the flyover looking onto the Rosbrien Road over 19 hours from 1pm on Thursday, April 29 to 8pm on Friday, April 30.

Details of it were requested by Fianna Fail City West councillor James Collins.

The number of motorised vehicles reached an hourly peak of just over 50 at the Thursday rush hour between 5pm and 6pm.

They were at their lowest between midnight and 6am on Friday morning.

According to the results of the survey, 71 two-wheeled vehicles were counted. There were 5,426 cars, 1,760 vans, 459 trucks and 21 semi-trucks observed going in both directions.