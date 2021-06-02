ESB issues warning to Limerick swimmers ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

AHEAD of the June Bank Holiday weekend, ESB reminds the public of the dangers and "potentially serious consequences" of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

"These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground," said an ESB spokesperson.

These waters include the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal over the border in County Clare.

"ESB would also like to remind the general public who use our lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to adhere to current social distancing guidelines," said the spokesperson.