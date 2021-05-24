Council urged to buy bank branches earmarked for closure in Limerick towns

LIMERICK City and County Council is being urged to consider purchasing the Bank of Ireland branches in Rathkeale and Askeaton following their expected closure later this year.

At the May of meeting of Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District, Cllr Adam Teskey said there is great potential given the location of the two buildings.

“They are two fantastic buildings in central locations. The one in Rathkeale, in particular, is of historic importance in terms of its structure and its age,” he said proposing that the views of members be relayed to the executive.

“I’m asking that this district write a letter to the CEO requesting that we actively engage in the process of trying to acquire those properties if they were to come on the market and that they in turn could be used for different a variety of things,” he said.

Potential use for the buildings, Cllr Teskey suggested, includes the provision of Internet access and meeting rooms for community groups.

Seconding the proposal, Cllr Kevin Sheahan said the Bank of Ireland branch is Askeaton is in a prime location and that it is located on a site which overlooks the River Deel.

“If there is an opportunity for the local authority – on behalf of the people and on behalf of the county – to purchase it and to make a significant mark on the (development) plan that is being prepared for Askeaton then we should push the executive to look seriously at it,” he said.

Cllr Sheahan noted that work on a major plan for Askeaton is underway and he suggested that the consultants working on the project should include the possible purchase of the bank in their considerations.

While no time scale for the closure of the branches has been confirmed by Bank of Ireland, Cllr Teskey is calling on the bank to look favourably on his proposal.

“We need to be proactive when the time comes and I am calling on Bank of Ireland to show a bit of respect to the communities that supported them when times wee rough and when they came looking for their bailouts and the taxpayer stepped up to the plate.”