Major garda operation at former Debenhams store in Limerick

A MAJOR garda operation took place in the early hours of this morning as liquidators attempted to recover stock from Limerick’s former Debenhams store.

More than 50 gardai were present, including members of the public order unit, with checkpoints blocking off entry to the former store’s delivery gate at Honan’s Quay.

Former workers were present in high numbers at the scene in a move which saw the operation halted.

Just after midnight, gardai arrived at the former O’Connell Street store to assist in the enforcement of a court order to allow the liquidator access to building.

But following an alert among former staff, they formed a wall of defence at delivery gate in Honan's Quay, a move which led to them being removed by officers.

After the final former staff member had been moved from the entry point to the site, they then sat on Liddy Street to block entry to the liquidator’s truck to prevent it gaining access to recover the stock.

Absolutely incredible scenes in Liddy Street in the middle of #Limerick as workers lay on the tarmac to block the access of the liquidator's truck to the old Debenhams store. pic.twitter.com/XXEnGvzOd0 — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) May 18, 2021

After a couple of runs at it, they're here now, pulling workers away from the gates https://t.co/XM498o5Fl9 pic.twitter.com/Cuvjx7DM9N — Niamh Ní Nualláin (@NiamhNolan8) May 17, 2021

It now appears the operation has been cancelled. Gardai are packing up the crowd control barriers and the truck which was to collect the stock from Debenhams has disappeared. Sense of joy among workforce. pic.twitter.com/1upePYmQ7R May 18, 2021

Just before 2am, the liquidator’s van left the scene and gardai removed crowd control barriers it had erected in preparation.

For the last year, former Debenhams retail workers have staged round-the-clock pickets outside the stores in Limerick and around the country.

They feel by restricting access to the building, they are playing their final bargaining chip in their bid to get what they feel is a fair redundancy settlement.

In a move which cost 110 jobs in Limerick, Debenhams British firm – itself now closed – pulled support for its Irish stores.

Only former stores in both Limerick and Cork remain with stock in them, after operations across the country to remove the last remaining goods from other branches.

KPMG has been contacted for comment, as have the gardai.