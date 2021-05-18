Major garda operation at former Debenhams store in Limerick

Nick Rabbitts

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

Major garda operation at former Debenhams store in Limerick

Gardai present at the exit of the former Debenhams store in Limerick

A MAJOR garda operation took place in the early hours of this morning as liquidators attempted to recover stock from Limerick’s former Debenhams store.

More than 50 gardai were present, including members of the public order unit, with checkpoints blocking off entry to the former store’s delivery gate at Honan’s Quay.

Former workers were present in high numbers at the scene in a move which saw the operation halted.

Just after midnight, gardai arrived at the former O’Connell Street store to assist in the enforcement of a court order to allow the liquidator access to building.

But following an alert among former staff, they formed a wall of defence at delivery gate in Honan's Quay, a move which led to them being removed by officers.

After the final former staff member had been moved from the entry point to the site, they then sat on Liddy Street to block entry to the liquidator’s truck to prevent it gaining access to recover the stock.

Just before 2am, the liquidator’s van left the scene and gardai removed crowd control barriers it had erected in preparation.

For the last year, former Debenhams retail workers have staged round-the-clock pickets outside the stores in Limerick and around the country.

They feel by restricting access to the building, they are playing their final bargaining chip in their bid to get what they feel is a fair redundancy settlement.

In a move which cost 110 jobs in Limerick, Debenhams British firm – itself now closed – pulled support for its Irish stores.

Only former stores in both Limerick and Cork remain with stock in them, after operations across the country to remove the last remaining goods from other branches.

KPMG has been contacted for comment, as have the gardai.