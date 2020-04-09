BREAKING: Huge blow to Limerick as Debenhams to close permanently

LIMERICK has suffered a devastating blow after it emerged depatment store Debenhams is to liquidate its operations in Ireland and close all its stores.

The firm, whose store operates from a prime location at the O’Connell Street/Sarsfield Street junction, wrote to staff members this morning confirming an application will be made for its Irish arm to be placed in liquidation under the Companies Act 2014.

It’s understood around 30 full-and-part time staff members in Limerick are impacted.

"In these unprecedented times, Debenhams is having to make exceptionally difficult decisions," the company said in the letter.

"Unfortunately, our Irish business has had trading challenges which were exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19. In the UK, Debenhams has entered into administration in order to protect its business. Regrettably, due to the challenges facing Debenhams Retail (Ireland) Ltd, it is anticipated that an application will be made to appoint a liquidator to the Irish operations."

"As you know Debenhams has already suspended trading in the Republic of Ireland stores and we can confirm that these stores are not expected to reopen. "

"In ordinary circumstances, communication about this process would have been done face to face, however, due to the Pandemic you are receiving this message via email, and we apologise for that."

It's a devastating blow to the city, with Debenhams considered one of the flagship retailers in the centre.

More to follow