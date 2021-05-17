Limerick Council reveals locations of new outdoor dining spots

LIMERICK City and County Council has revealed the locations of a number of new outdoor dining spots.

With public health officials and politicians urging an outdoor summer, the local authority has responded in kind and has identified a number of sports for temporary ‘build-outs’ for al-fresco dining and drinking.

It’s anticipated these will be provided well in advance of the further loosening of restrictions, which will allow pubs and restaurants to serve outdoors after June 7.

The new tables-and-chairs will be beside the Commercial Bar at Glentworth Mews, Cafe Rose in Roches Street, and the Cornstore at Thomas Street.

They will be joined by a new build-out by the Crew Brewing Company, just a few doors up the street, as well as at Hook and Ladder in Sarsfield Street alongside Timmy Martins pub on the opposite side of the road.

Also expected to get the temporary facilities are Sextons Bar at Henry Street, Dasco Deli at High St , the White House in Glentworth Street, the Charlie St George Pub at Parnell Street and Ma Hogans in Catherine Street.

Punch’s Bar in Patrickswell’s Main Street will also get a structure, metropolitan district councillors were today told.

Fine Gael’s Patrickswell-based councillor Daniel McSweeney had seen a notice of motion passed at this morning’s metropolitan district meeting.

He said: “The plans presented to us I hope will create a dining quarter for Limerick like we see in other European cities, subject to funding we will see the provision of in excess of 10 covered pergolas outside food business which will be retractable and include lighting and heating, the provision of water filling stations and additional bins.”

Cllr McSweeney praised the authority’s executive for the work they have put into making the build-outs a reality.