HSE to open new vaccination centre in Limerick

LIMERICK’s Covid-19 vaccination centre is to move to a new location.

This morning, the Minister of State for Further Education Niall Collins confirmed that, with the Radisson Hotel set to re-open to customers on July 1, the venue for inoculations against coronavirus will move.

It will now be located in the Limerick Racecourse. The HSE is expected to issue a statement later today.

“I was very frustrated by the initial decision of the HSE to use the Radisson. I’ve been working hard to secure a more suitable location. I think this is a good decision to relocate now as we are ramping up the number of vaccinations. The racecouse at Patrickswell is easily accessed by people from west Limerick, south Limerick and east Limerick,” he said.

Mr Collins also confirmed a shuttle bus service will be put in place for people in the city in order to access the venue – which is a 20 minute walk from the village of Patrickswell.

“The Racecourse has plenty of indoor space, it has plenty of car parking, and it caters for big events like the general election count,” Mr Collins added.

It’s anticipated the vaccination centre will formally move across to the Racecourse next month.

He expects the Racecourse to be the venue “for the foreseeable future.”

“I’ve been working very hard to secure this,” said the Fianna Fail TD, “People across Limerick were deeply unhappy with the Radisson.”