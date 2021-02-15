Limerick's vaccination centre being in Clare makes 'no sense' - TD

LIMERICK'S vaccination centre being in County Clare makes "no sense" and is "an insult" to people living in the county, said Deputy Richard O'Donoghue.

He was reacting to the official announcement by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that the local vaccination centre will be in the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Ennis Road.

Deputy O'Donoghue said "they couldn't have picked a worse location".

"It will take a person from Abbeyfeale an hour to get there and even longer from Kilbehenny. They would be faster going to centres in Tipperary and Kerry.

"The Radisson is at the wrong side of the city for most people. I've nothing against the Radisson - it is a fabulous hotel - it is the location I have a problem with," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

He asks if the Limerick Greyhound Stadium or Limerick Racecourse was looked at by the HSE.

"The greyhound stadium is available free of charge to the HSE as it was funded by Government. It is ideally located on the Dock Road. It has a spacious ground floor, allowing for easy entrance and exit, and parking for hundreds of vehicles. Limerick Racecourse is just off the motorway and again has lots of space and parking.

"What is the cost of the Radisson Blu Hotel and how long has it been booked for by the HSE?" asked the Independent TD.

He also hit out at his two fellow Limerick County TDs.

"We have two junior ministers in County Limerick, yet our vaccination centre ends up being in another county and a lot of extra inconvenience for people travelling there. How can they stand over that?" he concluded.