Limerick hotel issues update on re-opening plans - and reveals jobs boost

THE Limerick branch of the Radisson Blu Hotel has revealed it will open up again on July 1 to residents.

Currently being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre for the HSE, it will return to its regular use to guests in time for the peak summer season.

It’s parent company the iNua collection has also confirmed that 50 jobs will be created – although some of these will be hotel staff returning from furlough, with the Radisson Blu closed since November last.

The general manager at Radisson Blu Hotel, Limerick, Brian Harrington, said they are pleased with how bookings are looking for the summer months.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming all our local customers back to the hotel for dining and to use the leisure centre & spa. We’re looking forward to introducing our new brasserie menu too, and to celebrating a really great summer at the hotel. It will be super to welcome 50 new staff to join our team here in Limerick,” he said.

iNua’s chief executive Sean O’Driscoll added bookings across the group’s nine hotels are looking strong for summer.

“The entire team is delighted to be reopening after such a long closure period,” he said, “The iNua Collection is happy to be back creating jobs again and we look forward to 350 new employees joining our existing 750 staff. Hospitality as an industry is great for developing the confidence and social skills of younger people when they start work, full of opportunities to move up the ladder quickly for those who are ambitious.”

The Leader understands the HSE will relocate its vaccination centre elsewhere in the city once the Radisson Blu re-opens.