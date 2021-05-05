Limerick artist sells painting of John Kiely on the Iron Throne for Pieta House

FANS hope the Limerick hurlers hold onto their throne in 2021 before winter comes.

GAA memorabilia collectors should look no further if they are on the hunt for a unique piece.

Kevin Morrissey, a part-time artist from Ballylanders, is auctioning off his oil painting depicting John Kiely in the Game of Thrones. John has even signed the work of art.

"He was sound out. He said he had never seen Game of Thrones but he thought the painting was brilliant. He actually looked up Game of Thrones afterwards to see what I was up to!" said Kevin.

The Iron Throne is crafted from all of Aegon the Conqueror's defeated enemies' swords but in Kevin's masterpiece the seat of power is made of hurleys.

Kevin spent three months perfecting the painting after Limerick's first All-Ireland win under John's stewardship. He combined his love of Limerick hurling and the hit TV show.

But now ahead of Limerick's return to action and Darkness into Light for Pieta House on Saturday, Kevin is bidding farewell to his handiwork.

Like so many of us, Kevin's life has been touched by suicide and he wants to raise funds for Pieta House. Half the proceeds from the auction will go to the charity.

Kevin also has other painting for sale in support of Pieta House. You can see them here

The bidding for this John Kiely painting starts at €500. Please email your bids to kevinmorrissey8@hotmail.com