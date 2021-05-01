ESB agrees to remove long-standing pylon in Limerick estate

THE ESB has committed to remove a pylon beside a city estate which has been a bone of contention for many years.

The electrical mast located beside Aspen Gardens has been the subject of fears around safety from parents, and an unpleasant site.

However, the electrical body has now confirmed it will to remove it. It comes with the mast now retired, with alternative ways for families to receive their current.

It was welcomed by local Fianna Fail councillor Jerry O’Dea.

He said: “As a councillor who has made representations on this, I'm delighted to see the ESB are going to dismantle it. I'ts been retired for some time now and wasn't serving any purpose. I'd like to complement the ESB for the great work they've been doing in modernising the supply which means pylons like this won't be needed around the city, certainly not on residential greens.”

Cllr O’Dea said with summer on the way, the removal of a pylon being in close proximity to an estate where kids play on a daily basis will come as a relief to parents.