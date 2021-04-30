Hunt saboteur appears in court following alleged assault on Limerick lands

HUNT Saboteurs Ireland say they will continue to “target the Scarteen Hunt in the future” after losing a court case.

Diane Keevans, of Vicar Street, Cork was before Kilmallock Court last week for assaulting a man following the Scarteen Hunt on foot at Castlefarm, Hospital on November 23, 2019.

Ms Keevans was accused of spraying an irritant substance into his eyes and face. She denied the charge.

The Probation Act was applied by Judge Patricia Harney after she heard the case which was investigated by Garda Dino Wilkinson.

In the following days, the Irish Masters of Foxhounds Association (IMFHA) sent a statement to the Leader.

“The IMFHA and the Scarteen Hunt would like to thank An Garda Síochána and the Court Services for persuing this matter.

“The IMFHA will be working with An Garda Síochána, the IFA, the ICMSA and other rural groups and politicians with an interest in preserving the countryside to prevent those from acting outside the law and disrupting rural life,” they said.

Hunt Saboteurs Ireland (HSI) also sent a statement to the Limerick Leader.

The heading in capital letters is: “No justice in Limerick court for Irish hunt saboteur after she became a target for Scarteen Hunt.”

“We categorically reject this moral and legal loss, however, it has not phased us in the slightest, with opposition on the rise against fox hunting in Ireland, the hunts are fearing their position and power in a changing landscape of people who recognise the significance of standing up for Irish wildlife and taking direct action.

“Diane is unequivocally innocent and didn't deserve to be so heavily targeted being such an innocent and peaceful woman. She's strong and will persevere, and as she alluded to in her statement, we will be targeting the Scarteen Hunt in the future,” said HSI.

Ms Keevans is also quoted in the HSI’s statement.

“I am innocent and they are using cheap legal tactics to try to scare and stop us. We [HSI] are a non-violent group, and we are protecting the foxes using methods that do not inflict harm on any living being.

“I will continue to sabotage hunts and save foxes, there was one fox we saw to safety that very day in Limerick. I’d go through all of this again just to see that fox get away from the hunt again.

“Nothing will stop us from succeeding in banning fox hunting in Ireland, I am very confident in that,” concluded Ms Keevans.

The IMFHA’s statement, added: “Although this group describe themselves as a ‘non-violent protest group’, their dress code, their demeanour and their actions prove otherwise.”