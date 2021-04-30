Walking trails and virtual runs on the agenda in Limerick this bank holiday weekend

FOR the second year running, Covid-19 has severely impacted what would normally be one of the busiest weekends of the year in Limerick.

Before the pandemic, tens of thousands of people would have been expected to descend on the city for the Riverfest celebrations and the Great Limerick Run.

Last year’s Riverfest was cancelled at short notice due the first lockdown and this year Limerick City and County Council is encouraging members of the public to visit a number of walking trails which take in locations of significance in the city.

The local authority along with Draw Out, Ormston House and Open House Limerick have created three distinct trails that members of the public can enjoy in a safe manner – in compliance with current public health guidelines.

The trails celebrate Limerick’s street art, Women of Limerick and the city’s built heritage while taking people on a trip around the city centre and along the River Shannon.

“We’ve all had to change and adapt how we mark different events since Covid and the May Bank Holiday weekend is no different,” said the Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins.

“These three new trails are a great way that families can explore and re-discover the city in a safe, fun and responsible way and I’m looking forward to enjoying the trails myself,” he added.

Dr Pippa Little, Culture and Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “This year, to mark the May Bank Holiday weekend, we are delighted to work in partnership with three of Limerick’s cultural organisations, Draw Out, Ormston House and OpenHouse Limerick, to bring cultural trails which explore Limerick through the themes of Street Art, forgotten Limerick women from Limerick’s past and architecture. All three cultural trails celebrate Limerick’s rich and vibrant culture.”

Details of all three trails are available on Limerick.ie/Riverfest.

Sadly it's not possible to host #RiverfestLimerick this year so instead @limerickcouncil, in partnership with @DrawOut, @OrmstonHouse & @OHLimerick, have created three distinct cultural trails that you can enjoy this weekend and throughout the summer! — Riverfest (@RiverfestLmk) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Great Limerick Run will take place virtually across the bank holiday weekend with participants being encouraged to complete their respective runs and walks at their leisure and in their own locality.

There are 11 nominated charities this year that will receive €5 from every registration. The charities are Focus Ireland, ADAPT, St. Vincent De Paul, Breast Cancer Ireland, Limerick Animal Welfare, Pieta House, Saoirse Addiction Treatment Centre, Cliona’s Foundation, Milford Hospice, Samaritans and Limerick Suicide Watch.

Separately, people attending beauty spots and scenic areas across the city and county are being urged to not to litter and to plan their journeys in advance.

Last weekend, several locations were extremely busy and there were some issues with illegal parking.

Gardai say they will be maintaining a visible presence at locations across the city and county during the weekend and they are appealing to people to abide by the current restrictions.

Email your photos from the bank holiday weekend to editor@limerickleader.ie