Awards reflect Limerick’s spirit after year like no other

THE COUNTDOWN is well and truly on to the Limerick Person of the Year 2020 awards which promise to be a celebration and reflection of the spirit of Limerick following a year like no other.

This Thursday night, an individual or group of individuals who, through their feats and endeavours, displayed the true character of Limerick in 2020 will be named the Limerick Person of the Year.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s gala awards ceremony will take a virtual format for the first time ever - click here to watch.

There are 12 outstanding candidates in the running for the prestigious honour which was last year bestowed on international hockey star Róisín Upton.

The overall winner will be revealed at the evening ceremony which will be hosted live from Limerick's Clayton Hotel.

And, for the first time ever, the general public will be able to tune in on the night to watch the awards live on YouTube from 8pm.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide the opening address, and Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby star, CJ Stander, is set to become a Limerick man on the night.

The annual awards ceremony is sponsored by the Limerick Leader, media agency Southern, and the Clayton Hotel Limerick in conjunction with IMS.