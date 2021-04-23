Limerick rowing club’s marathon charity fundraiser

MEMBERS of a Limerick rowing club will take part in a unique fundraiser for Pieta this weekend.

More than 75 oarsmen and women from St Michael’s Rowing Club are bidding to raise €2,000 for the suicide prevention charity – which has a base in Mungret – on Saturday and Sunday.

The aim is to row more than three million metres across two days.

Each rower will clock up a minimum of 42km on rowing machines, or by walking running or hiking at the clubhouse. But there is also the option to cycle instead – only the target would be steeper in this case – 84km.

The club’s junior crews (aged 12-15) will compete in relay teams to hit the 42km mark. Joining them in completing individual marathon distances will be its junior 16 18s, seniors, recreational squads and masters crews.

Due to the continuing Covid-19 restrictions, all participants will complete the challenge at home – but updates and videos will be posted through the club’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

People from across the city are being asked to row in behind the fundraiser.

To do this, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stmichaelsrowingclubmarathonweekend.