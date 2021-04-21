‘Energy-positive’ projects to kick off in Limerick

SIX so-called ‘energy-positive’ projects are to kick off in Limerick this summer following an open call for novel ideas in the Georgian neighbourhood.

The Positive City Exchange project is working to develop areas of “positive energy” in the centre.

This means schemes which can produce more energy than they actually consume.

Limerick City and County Council is a lead partner on the programme alongside Trondheim in Norway and is funded by the EU Horizon 2020 programme.

One of the funded projects, ‘Greening the Smart Grid’, a collaboration between the Urban Coop, Community Power and Clean Tech Energy will be using a solar powered microgrid to extend the growing season on local allotments.

Bill Kelly of the project team said: “We are really excited to raise awareness in Limerick of the tools we all have at our disposal to enable everyone to join in the decarbonisation of society.”

St Michael’s Rowing Club (SMRC) is another group which received funding to progress the installation of PV panels and batteries on the roof of the club. They want to experiment with using solar power to charge their launches and training events on the river.

Andrew O’Connell of SMRC said: “We’re looking forward to installing the new PV Panels and making a move away from petrol usage to clean energy in our club. St Michael’s excels at responding to the big challenges, and this is going to be really positive for the club and the city.”

Clean Air Enthusiast Alan Bell has been funded to develop air quality monitors to attach to vehicles and bicycles in the city centre, to build up a detailed picture of the air quality in the city throughout the day.

Alan said: “We want to help Limerick people to understand more about the way air quality in the city is affected by things like transport and home heating, giving them the power to make informed decisions for the future.”

As part of the open innovation call, Positive City Exchange leaders from Limerick City and County Council, University of Limerick, Colaborativa, Smart MPower, and Space Engagers will be working with the project teams to develop their ideas for implementation over the summer.