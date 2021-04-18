Limerick Property Watch: Divine dwelling has loads of potential

Rooney’s are delighted to bring No 1 St Joseph’s Place to the market.

Located in a popular residential area of Limerick city centre, this superb period property is within an easy stroll to the heart of Limerick city, all local amenities and to the beautiful Peoples Park.

St. Joseph Street is within an easy stroll to a host of various amenities nearby including restaurants, schools, Mary Immaculate College & sporting and leisure facilities and to the centre of Limerick City.

This super red brick period property consists of a beautiful bright entrance hall, two bright reception rooms, extended kitchen and WC on the ground floor. The 1st floor consists of three bedrooms, two of which are double and a single room. To the rear is an enclosed patio/deck with utility and storage shed.

To the front is a gated pedestrian entrance. The property has been newly rewired 5 years ago and has had all internal walls and the attic insulated. New plumbing and all new pipes installed along with a water pump for extra pressure. New gutter pipes have also been installed.

The property has maintained many original features such as original fireplaces, architrave, doors and high ceilings & all coupled with modern conveniences resulting in a superb characterful period property.

Viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 1 Saint Joseph's Place, Saint Joseph Street, Limerick city

Description: Three bedroom, one bath end of terrace home

Price: €230,000

Seller: Rooney’s Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney @ (061) 413511