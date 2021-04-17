Limerick Property Watch: Fantastic family home in village estate

Number 4 Stradbally North is an impressive four bedroom detached family home, situated in a small mature estate.

Seldom does such a wonderful family home in this exclusive development come to the market for sale. Centrally located within walking distance to the popular Village of Castleconnell and all its amenities, and adjacent to the renowned Castle Oaks House Hotel and Country Club.

Ideally positioned down a quiet cul-de- sac on a large plot with the potential to extend to the side or rear subject to planning permission, if required.

The location provides easy access to the M7 motorway and other major roads networks which ensures this location never fails to attract significant interest. Ahane & Lisnagry National Schools, Castletroy College & The University of Limerick are also easily accessible.

This property is a must see, internally the accommodation is well proportioned and has a functional layout that will suit any growing family. This home was built in c. 1978 and offers huge potential to the new owner. The Living accommodation extends circa 150 sq.m in total. The property has been fully insulated both walls and attic, double glazed PVC joinery, fully alarmed and has upgraded zoned oil fired central heating system with condenser boiler.

Accommodation comprises of the following: entrance hall, office, living room, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, downstairs WC, four bedrooms (master ensuite) and main bathroom.

On entering the property, there is a sizeable hallway leading into the main living room to the front of the property with feature window and open fire with marble surround. Also, just off the hall there is an office and downstairs WC for your convenience. The sitting room overlooking the rear garden enjoys the benefits of a floor to ceiling window to take advantage of the South facing garden and maximise the natural light.

The Kitchen is fitted with ample storage, dishwasher, a breakfast bar and a top of the range double oven cooker by ‘Fisher & Paykel’. The bright dining area has two skylights and built in glass cabinet for storage and Utility area.

Upstairs there are four very generous bedrooms all with large built in wardrobes and a main bathroom. The master bedroom boasts an Ensuite with large walk in shower.

Externally the property offers private, walled gardens to front and rear with mature trees and hedging surrounding the boundary. There is a large tarmac driveway to the front with ample parking. From the sitting room, there is a patio door leading onto a large glass veranda, perfect for enjoying the sunshine throughout the day.

Completing the property is a vegetable patch/ allotment area, greenhouse and polytunnel for those enthusiastic about gardening and believers in the ‘grow your own food’ concept. Perfect for an avid gardener or those looking to take up a new hobby. There is a Steel Tech shed to the side of the property measuring at 13 sq.m. which is wired for electricity.

Also included in the sale is some kitchen appliances such as fridge/ freezer, dishwasher, double oven and washing machine.

All in all, No. 4 Stradbally North is an excellent opportunity to acquire a fantastic home in a quiet mature residential area but still within striking distance of everywhere you need to be.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 4 Stradbally North, Castleconnell

Description: Four bedroom, three-bathroom detached home

Price: €350,000

Seller: REA Dooley Group

Contact: (061) 385852