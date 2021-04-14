WATCH: Tributes paid to talented filmmaker, who grew up in Limerick

WATCH: Tributes paid to talented filmmaker, who grew up in Limerick

Paddy Cahill was educated at Villiers School in the city

TRUBUTES have been paid in Limerick and around the country following the sad death of a popular filmmaker, who grew up in the city.

Paddy Cahill, a passionate advocate for cycling, and film director who combined his two passions through his lifetime, died aged just 43 at the weekend after a long illness.

His funeral took place in Dublin earlier this week, with his brother Conor cycling his coffin to Glasnevin Cemetery. Dozens of other cyclists followed behind as the cortege made its way through the city.

Although latterly based in the capital, Paddy spent his childhood years in Clonmoney at Bunratty, before moving to Castletroy and attending Villiers secondary school.

One of his friends, Mark O’Connor, who is based in the city centre, said: “We supported each other a good bit. He worked with lots of artists, he made a music video for me and other bands. He also worked with a lot of other architecture groups. There’s a great video he made with Open House Limerick.”

“If you wanted someone to point a lens at your city, Paddy would be the one. His take on a city would be incredible. The amount of time-lapses he was able to do. The dedication to do that work. To build up the skills first and know what you are doing. It takes a special person,” Mark said.

Asked to describe Paddy, Mark said: “The words that keep coming up are funny, gentleman and original. We had a lot of banter. We would challenge each other a lot. He had this vision to live life however he wanted to live it. He lived a good life. A life well lived.”

In a tribute written for RTE, Limerick-born architectural historian Emma Gilleece wrote: “The topics of his documentaries were diverse from buildings and cycling to contemporary artists and even pigeons, but what they had in common was that they celebrated the underrated extraordinary around us.”

“Paddy was a true champion of the underdog, challenging our perceptions with a beautiful gentleness that yet pulsed with his passion for the endurance of these buildings and their stories,” she said.

One significant local project Paddy took part in was a three-minute video produced for Open House Limerick.

Open House Limerick - Places + Spaces from Open House Limerick on Vimeo.

Skillfully put together using timelapse, it showed the “places and spaces” of Limerick City, alongside the traffic, and people and clouds above moving around.

Between 2012 and 2014 Paddy put together almost 20 films which showed off the social side of cycling, in the hope that through his work, as he said himself: “Bike use will increase and cities will become better places to live in.”

A huge number of tributes have been paid online to Paddy. Here are some locally.

The Irish Film Institute in Temple Bar tweeted: “The board and staff of the Irish Film Institute are deeply saddened to learn of the death of the filmmaker Paddy Cahill. Paddy directed many fine films about the art and architecture of Dublin. We send our heartfelt condolences to Paddy’s family at this sad time.”

Paddy died peacefully, surrounded by family in the Mater Hospital.

The beloved husband of Jonia and son of Tony and Catriona, brother of Pamela and Conor, and uncle to Patrick, Kate and Conor. Also remembered and cherished by his extended family and a wide circle of friends and the film and architecture community.

His family have requested that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Back into Daylight animal sanctuary, at https://backintodaylight.com/

Paddy’s work lives on, at his Vimeo channel, which be found at: https://vimeo.com/paddycahill and on his web site at https://www.paddycahill.com/.