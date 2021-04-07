BREAKING: Molly and Thomas Martens granted release on bail

Molly Martens and her father Thomas have been granted release on bail with a bond of $200,000. They must hand in their passports and are also banned from any contact with the Corbett family.

Molly Martens, Jason Corbett's wife, and her father, Martens, were convicted of second-degree murder in the case in 2017. They were both sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in prison by Davidson County Superior Court Judge David Lee.

The Martens made an application for bail at a hearing at 2pm local time (7pm Irish time) at Davidson County Courthouse, in Lexington, North Carolina.

In February 2020, the Court of Appeals overturned that conviction, saying Molly Corbett and Martens were unable to present a meaningful defense during their 2017 trial.

The North Carolina Supreme Court opinion, released in March of 2021, stated the original trial court erroneously omitted “admissible testimony” which could have played a vital role in the jury’s decision to find Corbett and Martens guilty.

Prosecutors - who had expected the Supreme Court to ratify the original decision of the Davidson County murder trial conviction from August 2017 - are ready to proceed with a new trial though this is unlikely to be staged before 2022.

The original trial heard how Tom Martens, 68, and Molly Martens, 34, beat the 39-year-old businessman and father-of-two to death as he lay asleep in bed.

Tom Martens, a retired FBI agent, claimed he acted in self-defence and alleged Mr Corbett had been attacking his second wife, Molly, who is Mr Martens daughter.

The Limerick based Corbett family launched a petition on www.change.org called 'Retrial for Molly and Tom Martens' which has over 8,700 signatures.

The petition was set up for the attention of Garry Frank. (Davidson County District Attorney, Lexington, North Carolina) after the Martens’ murder convictions were overturned last month after they had served four years of 20-25 years sentences, and were then offered a deal to admit to manslaughter instead of facing a retrial – meaning they would likely serve only two additional years in jail.