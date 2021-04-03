Fab fashion on a ‘Banner’ day - Celia Holman Lee

IT was wonderful to film for the RTÉ Today Show at The Old Ground hotel in Ennis.

In my heyday it was a town where we were constantly doing fashion shows, specifically in the Old Ground Hotel so it was lovely to be back.

This time we were filming for the fabulous County Boutique in Ennis and the ever so stylish Nozomi Shoes. The clothes featured have fantastic wearability, from the classic Italian blazer worn by Asta to the wonderful display of colour in the dress which would brighten anyone’s day. These fabulous sneakers are at the cutting edge of fashion this season and I love the champagne and silver leather.

Anne wears a stunning button through fit and flare dress which is a statement dress for any occasion. The jewel encrusted headband picks up all the colour in the dress and is a perfect match. Teamed with this look are these elegant and stylish black suede boots which are a wardrobe staple this season.

This cerise pink dress on Asta with petal detail on the sleeve and rouching on the side, is oh so flattering. The matching bag and sandals give such a wow factor and are from Nozomi Shoes in Ennis.

This royal blue suit worn by Anne could be straight out of Netflix’s ‘The One’.

Hannah Ware rocks a similar look with her button up shirts and trouser suits. This trouser suit would be ideal for occasions such as communions or confirmations as it has great wearability. You can wear the blazer and trousers with other pieces from your wardrobe to get plenty of wear out of them.