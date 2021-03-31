Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday March 31, 2021

The death has occurred of Martin (Marty) Hayes 21 Vartry Close, Raheen, Limerick / Clarina, Limerick. Formerly of Tervoe, Clarina, Co. Limerick.

After a short illness, bravely borne with grace and dignity, Marty, son of Breda and Martin and dearest brother of Fiona, Niamh, Colm and Éadaoin. Sadly missed by his loving sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece and nephews, uncles, aunts, treasured friends and loyal and caring neighbours.

For further details please call Downey Funeral Directors Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick (061) 393111

