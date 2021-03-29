BREAKING: Limerick has half the number of Covid cases reported yesterday

SEVENTEEN new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Monday evening - half yesterday's figure of 34.

The 14 day incidence rate in the city and county is 99 - well below the national average of 163.7. There have been 193 Covid cases in Limerick in the last 14 days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 4,667 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, March 28, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 235,078 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 262 are in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties

288 are men / 249 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 32 years old



As of 8am today, 331 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 26th 2021, 786,569 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 567,023 people have received their first dose; 219,546 people have received their second dose.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.