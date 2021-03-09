Limerick women who sold goods online 'yet to receive payment' say gardai
The items were sold online but payment has not been received
TWO woman living in Limerick were tricked out of items they advertised for sale online, gardai have revealed
In one incident, a woman sold an expensive jacket and posted it to the buyer who lives in Ireland. "She still hasn’t received payment for it and gardai are investigating this," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
In a separate incident, a lady sold a phone online and posted it to an address in England. Again no money has been sent to her to date.
"I suppose we have to be very suspicious when we are dealing with people we don’t know and do a lot of checking before
we engage with them," said Sgt Leetch.
