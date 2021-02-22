Generation Tech recruits Limerick volunteers to help the elderly with computer issues

A LIMERICK woman is spreading awareness to support a tech savvy company in a bid to ensure the technical needs of the overs 65s aren't forgotten about during lockdown.

Generation Tech is a charity organisation that was set up in the first lockdown to help over 65s with technical support whilst their cocooning. Since their beginning in the pandemic, Generation Tech have supported thousands of over 65s.

Annemarie Clancy, a Limerick volunteer, believes the charity is great support for the over 65s and makes sure they’re not forgotten about when they need it most.

She commented that people who could usually ask family members for technical assistance can’t anymore because of lockdown restrictions, and that’s why the charity is so helpful.

“It’s great to know that our work is helping people to keep in contact with others during this challenging time. Often our callers feel a bit forgotten about and they appreciate the service as it has been created specifically for their demographic.”

The volunteers at Generation Tech are tech experts and give advice over the phone. They help with technology related issues such as using printers, setting up zoom, wi-fi routers, or resetting email passwords. The volunteers patiently guide the caller through the issue. The call lasts an hour, however, if the problem takes longer than that, the volunteer will call back the person who needs assistance. The volunteers are available over the phone Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm.

If you or someone you know would benefit from this service, you can avail of it by calling 01-9633288

You can also email INeedHelp@generationtech.ie.