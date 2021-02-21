Met Eireann issues wind alert on top of rain warning for Limerick

MET EIREANN has followed up a status yellow rain alert this morning with a wind warning this Sunday afternoon.

It is for all of Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Munster, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. The wind warning is valid from 9pm on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

"Southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h," sat Met Eireann.

The rain alert is from 00:00am on Tuesday, through the early hours of Tuesday morning, all day Tuesday and finishes at midnight.