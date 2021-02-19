Taoiseach speaks out on €58m Limerick road

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin has admitted Transport Minister Eamon Ryan “wouldn’t have been an enthusiast” of the design of the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road.

Speaking for the the first time since his cabinet colleague changed tack and announced the €58m road would go ahead in full, Mr Martin said the Green Party leader “wanted to consult widely” on the project.

He was initially seen as failing to fully commit to the project, seen as vital in Moyross for opening up lands for development. This led to a groundswell of anger in the northside estate, and the setting up of a campaign group to urge the road to be built.

Appearing on the Limerick Today show on Live95 yesterday, the Taoiseach said local Fianna Fail TDs Willie O’Dea and Niall Collins alongside his party’s councillors had lobbied him on the issue.

“To be fair to Minister Ryan, he wanted to consult widely on it. We had a number of discussions on it, and he was open to reconsidering his own position on this. He wouldn't have been an enthusiast for the design of it and so on, but a lot of work has gone on this for a long long time in terms of route options, selections and so on. There had been a degree of public consultation over the years.”

“I think the minister knew it wasn’t going to be possible to reverse all of that. But he did want a fresh look at some aspects of this,” Mr Martin said, “These were constructive discussions, and I articulated the concerns that our local representatives had in relation to this. We got the right outcome that will now create opportunities for the people of Moyross and the wider economic potential of that area will be enhanced because of the road going ahead.”