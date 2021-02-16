Friends to cycle to every GAA club in Limerick for charity

FOUR Limerick friends plan to cycle to every GAA club in Limerick over the course of Easter weekend for Pieta House.

Fedamore locals Alan Shire, Padraig Kelleher, Paul Kiely, and Shane Fitzgerald will cycle 530km between April 2 and April 4. There are 65 GAA clubs in Limerick and the group is planning “a weekend of hard pedaling”.

They will start in Fedamore on Good Friday at 8am, then finish in Kilmallock that same day.

They will continue their cycle on the Saturday in Effin and conclude that day in Templeglantine. Lastly, they will begin their Easter Sunday in Mountcollins and round off the weekend back in Fedamore.

All of the group have played with Fedamore at one time or another and feel that every local GAA club “serves as a reminder of a support structure in our community that many rely on.”

One of the group members, Padraig Kelleher, said the idea came to him when he saw that one of the GAA clubs had released a map of all the GAA clubs in Limerick. Padraig says “it’s always good to have a challenge and a focus”, and the idea of cycling to every club came naturally to him.

Padraig has been involved with Pieta House before, often taking part in their popular event ‘Darkness into Light’. However, with their event being cancelled this year due to Covid-19, he felt this would be a good way to raise some funding.

“Pieta House is a charity close to my heart. We all know someone who has been affected by mental health.” The group plans on doing a tribute to Pieta’s ‘Darkness into Light’, when on the last day of their campaign, they will begin their cycle at 6:30am and get to the highest point at 8am. They hope that the weekend will serve as a reminder that “help and support is never too far away.”

Padraig says the campaign has three aims, “to have a bit of fun, to raise awareness, and to raise some money for charity”.

The group members have been training for several weeks, although currently constrained due to current HSE restrictions. Padraig comments that the training offers a challenge that is welcome in this current lockdown.

If you would like to donate to the group’s cause click here.