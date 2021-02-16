Shannon Group reveals its new chairperson

THE Shannon Group has today appointed Aaron Forde as its new chairman of its board.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed Mr Forde will join the board for five years and take up his position following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on transport and communications networks.

He takes over from Rose Hynes in the high-profile role. Her tenure came to an end last year, and joined the Irish Aviation Authority last month.

The businessman spent 16 years as chief executive of Aurivo until he stepped down at the end of 2019.

At the time, the firm had recorded turnover of €446m and had 650 people on its books.

Mr Forde has previous board experience of Ornua chairman between 2013 and 2019, alongside the Sligo Economic Forim, Ivec, Mid-West Radio and the external advisory board of the Institute of Technology in Sligo.

Welcoming the appointment, Mary Considine, the chief executive of the Shannon Group said: “I look forward to working with him and our fellow Board Directors as we continue to implement our recovery strategy in the wake of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Central to this is our intention to double down and refocus on our mission to build sustainable livelihoods and a vibrant economy for our people and our regions, by shaping opportunities in aviation, property and tourism. Mr. Forde, having led a Global company located in the West of Ireland, brings with him a wealth of experience that will be an asset to Shannon group.”

Mr Forde said: “I'm excited to work with the Board, the CEO and team to offer my experience to Shannon Group which, prior to Covid, had been playing a vital role, making a major contribution within the regional and national economy. Pre-Covid, its activities supported over 46,000 jobs, generated an economic impact of €3.6 billion per year, contributing €1.1 billion in Exchequer returns. I look forward to working with all at Shannon Group so that we can chart recovery and build back better and stronger.”