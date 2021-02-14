Limerick Weather: Heavy rain at times with a risk of flooding

IT will be wet and very windy for a time today with further outbreaks of rain. The rain will be heavy at times with a risk of flooding, especially in the south of the province. The rain will clear eastwards during the afternoon. Strong to gale force and gusty southerly winds will veer southwest and moderate in the clearance. Mild with highs of 11 to 13 Celsius.

IT will become drier early in the night with moderating southerly winds. However, outbreaks of rain will push into southern and western counties towards morning. Frost free with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.