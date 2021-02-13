Limerick's Kate O'Brien literary festival moves online

The 2021 Limerick Literary Festival in honour of Kate O’Brien will take place online, it has been announced.

The festival, formerly known as The Kate O’Brien Weekend, began in 1984 to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of Limerick-born Kate O’Brien.

Following a difficult year the festival returns for 2021 in a digital format to allow book lovers continued access to our programme of events.

For 2021 the festival will focus on the Irish Writer at Home and Abroad where some of the best names in Irish literature invite you to join them from their home to yours.

The event continues to celebrate the life and works of the author, while attracting prominent participants from all over the world. It is an inspiring mix of both discourse and discussion.

The festival officially opens on Friday, February 26 at 9pm with a broadcast of festival committee members Vivienne McKechnie, Eileen O’Connor and Marie Hackett discussing the history of the festival, the journey they have been on as a festival for the last 12months, the challenges they have faced as a society and how the programme responds to those challenges.

The festival programme continues then over Saturday, February 27 and Sunday February 28.

Once again, the Kate O’Brien Award will be presented to best novel/short story collection by a debut Irish female writer, with six writers shortlisted for the award in 2021.

For more information please visit the website limerickliteraryfestival.com or email ella.daly@gmail.com