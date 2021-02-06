Limerick Fashion: On the road again!

LAST weekend was a weekend of firsts for me as I took on the challenge of completing the Milford Hospice 10km walk to raise funds for them.

I would previously have donated to the very deserving cause but this year I decided to take part for a change.

One of my young models suggested that I set up a fundraising page to try and raise as much money as possible. I was so surprised at the generosity and kindness of the many who donated - it’s going to such an important cause.

I completed the walk on Sunday. Even though the weather was horrendous, I thoroughly enjoyed it and I actually found it to be quite invigorating and refreshing. Who knows I might be an athlete yet, hahaha!!!

Ireland AM

AFTER my fiasco on Ireland AM the last time when the sound went on my laptop, I was delighted to be asked back on this week. I chatted to Karen Koster about all things lockdown and about my personal feelings of anxiousness this time round which many people seem to relate to.

It really is OK to feel this way but at the forefront of my mind are the frontline workers and how they must be feeling, I can only imagine.

As I said, it was great to chat to them on Ireland AM as it’s actually a year this March since I’ve been on the show in person. All we can do is sit tight and wait for the vaccine. All of you stay well and look after yourself.

-Love Celia x