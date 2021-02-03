Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday February 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Joe Fitzgerald Late Cois-Ma, Croom, Limerick, February 2nd 2021, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff Caherass Nursing Home, Croom. Beloved husband of the late Nellie

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son John, daughters Martha, Helen, Mary and Geraldine, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, adoring grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his friends

Private family funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Croom at 12 noon. With burial immediately afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom. Mass will be streamed live on www.croomparish.ie - As per Covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions.

Sympathies may be expressed via the link below, mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Croom. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick Foynes Caherconlish, Limerick Patrick, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, brothers Harry and Ted, daughters Mary and Ann, son Joe, grandchildren Gemma, Graham and Nathan, great grandson Jack, extended family and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Monday (February 8th) at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, the Crescent, Limerick. Mass will be live streamed (to view click here) Funeral afterwards to Caherconlish Church Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Quinn Tuamgraney, Clare / Bruff, Limerick. Peacefully surrounded by his family at Millford Care Centre after a short illness. Predeceased by his brothers Martin & Mike, sisters Kathleen & Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, Son Kevin, daughters Caroline (O'Brien), Deirdre (Sharkey), sister Jo, son's in law Damien, Keith, daughter in law Joanne, brothers In law, nieces & nephew's, extended families & friends . Devoted grandad to Anthony, Nollaig, Noah, Lee, Emma, Rian & Rory. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam Dílis.



A private funeral mass for family will take place in St. Joseph's Church, Tuamgraney, on the 4th of February at 11:30 followed by burial afterwards in St. Coolauns cemetery. Family flowers only by request. For those who wish to attend but cannot, the funeral mass can be viewed on the parish website, www.bodyketuamgraneyparish.ie .

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Karl Finucane Churchill, Monaleen, Limerick. Churchill, Monaleen, Limerick and late of Finucane Electrical and Electrical Factors, Crossagalla, Limerick.



Karl, passed away peacefully on February 3rd 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Christina (Chris) and dearly loved father of Kevin, Kieran, Cliona and Ciara. Predeceased by his son Conor and his brothers Michael, Vincent, John and Joe. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Siobhan and his son-in-law Peter. Cherished grandfather to Jodi, Ellen, Mike, Sean, Anna and Mark. Deeply regretted by his brother Ignatius, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Karl's Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday (February 5th) at 12.45pm to arrive for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, at 1pm in Mary Magdelene Church, Monaleen, Monaleen Road, Mass will be live streamed (to view click here) Funeral afterwards to Abington Cemetery, Murroe.



After the Mass, Karl's Funeral cortege will travel along Monaleen Road, turning right at Monaleen Stores, proceeding along Peafield Road, turning left at Morrisson's pub and there after to Abington Cemetery.



Please observe social distancing.



Karl’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to pay their respects, however, due to the current situation, house and funeral will be private. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Phil O' Neill (née Walsh) New Street, Limerick. Phil O’ Neill (nee Walsh) New Street, Limerick and the Park Nursing Home. February 2nd 2021 peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of the Park Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dearly loved mother of Joseph and Ann-Marie. Sadly missed by her loving grandson Colin, extended family and friends. A special thanks to Caroline Harold. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Lena ( Mrs Pop ) Costelloe (née Ryan) Ballyculleen, Banogue, Limerick. February 2nd 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Frank, and mother of the late Betty.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Frank, Harry (President of Gaelic Park, Chicago), Jim (USA), Jack, Christy and Kevin, daughters Helen, Mary (USA), Paula (UK), Siobhan (UK), Nancy (UK), and Catherine (Kit), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends

Removal to arrive this Friday at Ss Peter and Paul's Church Banogue, for 12 noon funeral Mass which is live streamed on Banogue webcam via croomparish.ie, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors Croom. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

