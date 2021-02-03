WARNING: Urgent recall issued for weight loss capsules following fatalities

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued an urgent recall for weight loss capsules following a number of fatalities.

The weight loss capsules were sold online via the website 'www.FatBurney.com' and contain the highly toxic industrial chemical 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) which is not intended for human consumption.

"2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) is a highly toxic industrial chemical with legitimate uses, but it is not intended for human consumption. DNP is a yellow powder, often put into capsules before being sold to the consumer as a fat loss aid," reads a statement issued by the FSAI.

"Following an intelligence led investigation by the FSAI, in cooperation with other State agencies, a quantity of capsules containing DNP were seized. These capsules were made available via the website www.FatBurney.com"

The FSAI went on to warn of the dangers of DNP: "2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) has been abused as a ‘fat burner’ to achieve rapid weight loss through accelerating the metabolism. Its use has serious and unpredictable side effects, with a number of fatalities recorded."

The FSAI has advised consumers NOT to consume any DNP capsules obtained via this website or any associated social media site.