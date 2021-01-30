HSE confirm 'curtailment' of outpatient activity at Nenagh Hospital

Outpatient activity at Nenagh Hospital is being temporarily curtailed with effect from tomorrow morning (Sunday), in support of efforts to manage the site in the context of the significant numbers of hospital staff currently on COVID-related leave.

UL Hospitals Group’s Hospital Crisis Management Team this Saturday afternoon moved to temporarily stand-down outpatient clinics at Nenagh Hospital, in addition to its Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit, to minimise public footfall on the site.

The situation will be kept under review in the coming days, and for now, any outpatient with an appointment will be contacted by the hospital from this afternoon, and offered an alternative appointment elsewhere within UL Hospitals Group.

Until further notice, people requiring treatment for minor injuries are advised to attend Injury Units at Ennis Hospital of St John’s, and, while the hospital’s MAU is closed, local GPs or out-of-hours doctors should instead refer appropriate patients to MAUs at Ennis and St John’s.

A statement from the UL Hospitals Group added "We are sorry for the inconvenience to our local patients. As at all times, we have made this decision in the interests of the safety of our patients and staff, and of people scheduled to attend appointments in the coming days, as well as the broader population in North Tipperary and the Mid-West."