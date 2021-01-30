Deaths in Limerick: Saturday January 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Beatrice (Baz) Irwin (Millar) Clarina, Limerick. Beatrice (Baz) Irwin (Millar), Clarina, Co. Limerick (and formerly of Shannon Development) on the 29th January 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Thorpe's Nursing Home, Clarina, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Richard and Evelyn (Limerick) and brother Peter Burton Irwin (Killarney) and sadly missed by her loving family, her sister-in-law Teresa and nieces Ciara, Niamh, Clodagh and Emir (Killarney) and their spouses, her 15 grandnephews and grandnieces, her Godchildren, Pat & Mike Reale, her extended family and many good friends and neighbours who have been so supportive for many years.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral service will take place for Beatrice Irwin (Millar) in St. Michael's Church of Ireland, 6, Barrington Street, Limerick V94 HK09 on Monday 1st February 2021 at 12noon, burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Graveyard, Ballybrown. If you wish to offer your condolences please click the link below. - "At Peace"

----------

The death has occurred of Brendan Connolly Foynes Court , formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Ardagh, Limerick peacefully in the kind and tender care of the staff of Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph’s Nursing Home Longford, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Malachy and Mary Ellen, brothers and sisters. Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Elma, sons John, Kevin and Dessie, daughter Helen Richardson, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Deirdre and Diane, son-in-law Kris, adoring grandchildren Rachel, Darragh, Ava, Kyle, Caitlín and Eoin, brothers Tony and Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Brendan’s funeral cortege will leave his residence at 10.30am on Monday (via Templemichael Terrace) to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Brendan and his family , the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to , may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below.The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St.Christophers Services , Longford c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

----------

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Myles (née Owens) Clonbealy, Newport, Tipperary / Murroe, Limerick



Myles (Nee Owens), Bernadette (Bernie), Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary and Glenstal, Murroe, Co. Limerick. 30th January 2021, peacefully in the kind care of Milford Care Centre. Dearly loved mother of Geraldine (Weston) (Myles) and the late Kevan (Myles). Sadly missed by her loving daughter Geraldine, son in law John, daughter in law Ingrid, brothers Harry, Jim and John, sister Bridgid, sister in law Biddy (Owens), grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Arrival on Tuesday 2nd February at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed here, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Sympathy cards can be sent to Meehan Funeral Directors, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

House Private please, Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. Rest in Peace

----------

The death has occurred of Flora NUGENT (née Freeney) Castletroy, Limerick. Flora passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Dearest Mother of Georgina, Gerard, Deirdre & Richard (Deirdre & Richard now sadly deceased), widow of Richard (Dick) Nugent. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Maureen and Nelly, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law Martha and Lily, daughter-in-law Maureen, beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many, many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Wednesday (February 3rd) at 12 noon and will be streamed live. (Click here to view Mass). Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul — Psalm 23

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May she Rest in Peace

----------

The death has occurred of Matthew DILLANE Kilmanihan East, Brosna, Kerry / Abbeyfeale, Limerick who passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday January 30th 2021 in the presence of his family. Matthew, husband of the late Catherine (nee Donovan), is very sadly missed by his loving son Johnny, daughter-in-law Theresa, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Kilmanihan East on Monday at 10.00 a.m. on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. May he rest in peace.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

----------

The death has occurred of Michael Dore Shanagolden, Limerick. Husband of the late Nora.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sister Eithne, daughters Mary, Michelle & Laura, son Paul, sons in law Brendan, Peter & Kevin, daughter in law Candace, aunt Emer, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

On Monday 1st February Michael's funeral cortége will pass his residence at 10.30am for 11am Mass in Kilcolman Church followed by burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. May he rest in peace

----------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here: